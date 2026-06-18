Precautionary boil water notice issued for all Pinellas Park residents

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all residents after a main water valve shut off caused a brief drop in water pressure.

City officials said water service has been restored to normal pressure, but residents should boil tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or personal hygiene until further notice. Bottled water can also be used.

Pinellas Park Utilities is conducting bacteriological testing to check for potential contamination. The notice will remain in effect until testing confirms the water is safe.

Residents with questions can contact Public Works at 727-369-5850. To sign up for text alerts, click here.