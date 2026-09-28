ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police have released surveillance video as they search for the driver of a Mercedes SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Police release video of SUV sought in fatal St. Petersburg hit-and-run crash

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ninth Avenue North and Fourth Street North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Investigators said a 65-year-old Pinellas Park man was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Fourth Street North when a dark-colored Mercedes SUV turned west onto Ninth Avenue North in front of him, causing the crash.

Police said the SUV left the scene and continued westbound on Ninth Avenue North.

The motorcyclist was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

In an update, investigators released video of the vehicle and said they are actively searching for the driver.

According to police, the SUV is either dark gray or black and has significant front-right damage.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-9970.