Rays fans fired up as Tampa Bay prepares to host Guardians in ALCS Game 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The stage is set for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series as the Tampa Bay Rays prepare to host the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field.

It marks the Rays’ third trip to the ALCS in franchise history. Their previous two appearances ended with Tampa Bay winning the American League pennant.

For Rays fans, excitement has been building since Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees earlier this week.

At the time, some fans were hoping the Chicago White Sox would be next.

“We want the White Sox. I got Chicago friends. I wanna talk trash to them,” said Matt Dance.

Cleveland had other plans.

The Guardians came back from a 2-0 series deficit to win three straight games and advance to the ALCS.

Even with the change in opponent, Rays fans remain confident.

“Even if it is the Guardians, I think the Rays are gonna win anyway at the end of the day,” said Kamron Gelwick.

The series brings together two franchises looking to end championship droughts. Tampa Bay is still searching for its first World Series title, while Cleveland hasn’t won one since 1948.

Fans believe this Rays team has a chance to make a special run.

“I think they have a way better shot for sure this year, and [they’re] fun to watch,” said Cole Schumaker.

“I think it’s gonna be a good series for sure,” Schumaker added.

For fans heading to Tropicana Field, the Rays are encouraging everyone to plan ahead. Parking at the stadium must be prepaid and purchased online. Fans can also consider rideshare or the SunRunner to avoid getting caught looking for parking as first pitch approaches.