Rays World Series home games: Parking, traffic, tickets and stadium information

ST. PETE, Fla. — World Series baseball is coming to Tropicana Field, and Tampa Bay Rays fans are getting ready to pack the ballpark for the team’s home games.

The Rays will host the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 3 on Monday, Oct. 26, and Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 27. If necessary, Game 5 will be played Wednesday, Oct. 28.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET for all three games.

Here’s what fans need to know about parking, transportation, stadium entry and tickets before heading to the Trop.

Parking

St. Pete officials encourage fans planning to drive to Tropicana Field to arrive early.

The city says all on-site parking will be prepaid for the World Series. Fans who do not purchase a parking pass in advance are encouraged to avoid roads immediately surrounding Tropicana Field and head directly to off-site parking.

According to the city, several parking lots and garages will be within walking distance of the Trop, including a new garage directly across from Ferg’s Bar & Grill.

Additional parking is available downtown, where fans can connect with the city’s free Baseball Shuttle.

For more information on parking, click here.

More transportation options

Free Baseball Shuttle

The City of St. Petersburg says its free Baseball Shuttle will run for every playoff game, beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing after the game ends.

Buses and trolleys will run approximately every 10 to 15 minutes.

The city lists shuttle stops at:



Second Street South between Central Avenue and First Avenue South, under the pedestrian bridge

16th Street, south of Third Avenue South

Fans can view the city’s Baseball Shuttle map here.

The SunRunner

Fans can also take PSTA’s SunRunner to get to the World Series.

According to the city, the service connects St. Pete Beach with west and central St. Petersburg and downtown, with buses running every 15 minutes during peak times.

PSTA is adding additional buses in anticipation of increased ridership for the playoff games, and service runs until midnight.

The city lists two SunRunner stations near Tropicana Field:



Eastbound: First Avenue South at 13th Street

Westbound: First Avenue North and 13th Street

Fans can find schedules and additional information on the PSTA SunRunner website.

Rideshare

For fans using Uber or Lyft, the city says designated drop-off and pickup locations will be available at Fourth Avenue South near Lot 7 and 17th Street South near Lot 3.

Other ways to get around

E-scooters are available to rent at designated corrals throughout downtown. More information is available through the city’s e-scooter guide.

What can fans bring inside?

The Rays say Tropicana Field has a clear-bag policy. Fans can bring one single-compartment clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches per person.

Fans may also bring one small single-pocket clutch, wallet or fanny pack no larger than 5 inches by 7 inches. That item does not have to be clear.

The Rays list several prohibited items, including:



Non-transparent bags that do not meet an exception

Backpacks and oversized bags

Hard-sided coolers, boxes or cases

Alcoholic beverages

Outside food or drinks, except for one sealed bottle of water of 20 ounces or less per ticketed fan

Stainless steel, metal, ceramic and glass bottles

For more safety and security information, click here.

Tickets

The Rays say tickets to games at Tropicana Field are exclusively mobile and available through the MLB Ballpark app.

Fans should check the Rays' official World Series and game-day information before heading to Tropicana Field for any updates.