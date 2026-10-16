Savannah Bananas bringing Banana Ball to Tropicana Field for two nights in 2027

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Banana Ball is headed to Tropicana Field next year.

The Savannah Bananas announced they will play at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on May 7 and May 8, 2027.

The event will feature the Savannah Bananas and the Coconuts as part of the organization's traveling Banana Ball tour.

Known for its entertainment-focused style of baseball, Banana Ball combines on-field competition with choreographed dances, trick plays, fan interaction and other nontraditional elements that have helped make the team a national attraction.

Fans interested in attending must enter the ticket lottery through the Banana Ball website. Organizers said the lottery remains open through Oct. 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

Additional information, including game times and event details, will be released at a later date.

For Tampa Bay, the announcement adds another high-profile event to Tropicana Field's calendar and is expected to draw fans from across Florida.