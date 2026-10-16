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Savannah Bananas bringing Banana Ball to Tropicana Field for two nights in 2027

The Savannah Bananas and the Coconuts will make a stop in St. Petersburg next May as part of the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour.
Banana Ball International Baseball
Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
FILE - Savannah Bananas' Dakota "Stilts" Albritton pitches against the Firefighters during their "Banana Ball World Tour" on Sept. 19, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Banana Ball International Baseball
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Banana Ball is headed to Tropicana Field next year.

The Savannah Bananas announced they will play at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on May 7 and May 8, 2027.

The event will feature the Savannah Bananas and the Coconuts as part of the organization's traveling Banana Ball tour.

Known for its entertainment-focused style of baseball, Banana Ball combines on-field competition with choreographed dances, trick plays, fan interaction and other nontraditional elements that have helped make the team a national attraction.

Fans interested in attending must enter the ticket lottery through the Banana Ball website. Organizers said the lottery remains open through Oct. 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

Additional information, including game times and event details, will be released at a later date.

For Tampa Bay, the announcement adds another high-profile event to Tropicana Field's calendar and is expected to draw fans from across Florida.

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