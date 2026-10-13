St. Pete police arrest woman wanted in fatal hit-and-run

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A suspect wanted in a fatal St. Petersburg hit-and-run since August was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Jaida Thomas-McFatten, 19, was charged by the St. Petersburg Police Department with leaving the scene of a crash involving death in connection with the Aug. 19 crash.

At about 9:50 p.m., police said Thomas-McFatten was driving a black Toyota sedan westbound on Fifth Avenue North through the intersection with Tyrone Boulevard North.

A 37-year-old man was riding a motorized electric scooter across Fifth Avenue North, outside a crosswalk and against the pedestrian signal, police said.

As the man entered the westbound curb lane of Fifth Avenue North, he was struck by the Toyota and thrown from the scooter.

The Toyota then fled the scene, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas-McFatten told police she was driving the Camry when the man came from the opposite side of the street and she struck him. She said she panicked and fled the area.

The man's next of kin has not been notified.