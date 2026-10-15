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St. Pete police investigating suspicious death of man found in road

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Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 14 8 p.m.
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Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 52-year-old man who was found bleeding in a St. Petersburg roadway Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Quincy Street South at about 8:17 p.m. and found the seriously injured man lying in the road.

A pit bull mix belonging to the man was on a leash at the scene and prevented rescue workers from approaching him, police said. The dog became agitated and began biting the man, prompting an officer to shoot and kill the dog.

The man died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death as detectives investigate what happened.

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