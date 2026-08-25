Tampa man, 50, attacks teen over slow play on golf course: PCSO

PALM HARBORM FLA. — A Tampa man was charged with child abuse on Saturday after he attacked a teenager over playing too slowly on a golf course, authorities said.

Rhett Drummond, 50, was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Drummond and the 15-year-old victim got into a heated argument over the teenager’s slow play on the golf course at the Lansbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor at about 8:49 a.m., PCSO officials said.

Both were then separated and went in different directions. But the victim told deputies that Drummond drove back toward him in his golf cart and crashed into the cart he was driving.

He then grabbed the teenager by the shirt and yanked him off the cart and onto the ground.

He then slapped the victim several times in the head and face, causing a bloody nose, an arrest report stated.

Drummond admitted to his part in the altercation, PCSO officials said.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $500 bond.