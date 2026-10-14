Teen arrested after fraudulently soliciting funds for basketball tournament: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — Police arrested an 18-year-old male Tuesday after they said he went through a Pinellas Park neighborhood collecting donations for a basketball tournament that did not exist.

Keyshawn Kemp was stopped on 80th Avenue and charged with misrepresenting a solicitation as being for a charity, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Police said Kemp used the name “AAU USA” and signs claiming the donations would support a basketball tournament in Phoenix.

Investigators later learned that AAU USA is a legitimate organization, but the basketball team and tournament Kemp claimed to represent did not exist.

Kemp was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on $5,000 bond.