The 47th Clearwater Jazz Holiday kicks off 4-day schedule at Coachman Park

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There aren't many concert venues — here or anywhere — with views as pretty as those at Coachman Park on downtown Clearwater's waterfront.

That makes the 47th annual Clearwater Jazz Holiday — a packed 4-day concert schedule that opens Thursday and features Sheila E., Chris Botti and a whole lot more — even more of an irresistible draw.

"I cannot believe that we've made it to year 47," says Clearwater Jazz Holiday CEO Steve Weinberger. "I think it's all about community, the great music, and a lot of love from an army of people that come together every year to make this happen."

WATCH: CLEARWATER JAZZ HOLIDAY STARTS TODAY

Clearwater Jazz Holiday opens 4-day schedule at Coachman Park

As a bonus this year, there's a lot of free fun to be had outside the venue as well, including free concerts on the park's scenic pier.

There will be plenty of great food as well, including deliciousness from award-winning Chef Cameron Capri, owner of the locally owned Q Southern BBQ restaurants in Oldsmar and Dunedin.

"It's a big task," says Chef Cameron, who will feed guests, staff and talent, a gig he's conquered for several years. "But we make it work."

The Clearwater Jazz Holiday is a nonprofit that helps fund music education programs for thousands of children.

For Clearwater Jazz Holiday tickets, directions and concert lineups, go here.

For more Sean Daly shenanigans, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.