1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Frostproof: PCSO

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Frostproof on Sunday evening.

Deputies said a Mazda CX-9 was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 27 shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 when it struck the rear of a Chevrolet Trax that was heading south on Highway 27, turning left onto CR 630-A.

PCSO said the back seat passenger in the Trax, 79-year-old Denise Sample from New York, was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene. The Trax driver and front seat passenger, two elderly residents from New York, were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, a 19-year-old Frostpoof man, was not seriously injured. He was treated and released at the scene, per deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.