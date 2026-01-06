43-year-old Wauchula woman arrested, charged for unlawful sexual activity with minor: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a woman was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

PCSO said detectives began investigating 43-year-old Marie Ibarra of Wauchula in December after the victim’s mother discovered videos on her son’s phone showing Ibarra engaged in unlawful sexual activity.

Deputies said the victim’s mother recognized Ibarra as the woman in the video and detectives found multiple other videos on the device in which Ibarra’s face is clearly visible.

The victim was 16 years old at the time of the first incident, according to PCSO.

Deputies said Ibarra was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and transported to jail.