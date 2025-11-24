Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Polk County

1 injured after Lakeland shooting on North Brunnell Parkway: Police

(Source: Raycom Media)
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of North Brunnell Parkway that left one person injured on Monday.

Police said the victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment. Their condition has not been released.

The Lakeland Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them as the investigation continues.

