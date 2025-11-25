Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 eastbound lane open after fatal crash on I-4 in Lakeland: FHP

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash on I-4 in Lakeland on Tuesday morning.

FHP said the crash happened near mile marker 27.

As of 6 a.m., only the left eastbound lane is open.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

