2 dead after mobile home fire in Auburndale; victims identified: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is performing a death investigation after a mobile home on Gladiola Drive was engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon.

PCSO said it received a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor in Auburndale around 1:30 p.m. When officials arrived on the scene, they found two adults dead inside the home.

On Wednesday, PCSO identified the two victims as James Bolender, 67, and Valerie Bolender, 63. Officials said they observed no foul play, trauma, or injury, and their injuries were consistent with a fire-related death.

The State Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire, which they said appears to be accidental in their preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story.