2-year-old hit by car backing out of driveway in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — According to the City of Winter Haven, a two-year-old was hit by a car backing out of a driveway.
At one point, the child didn't have a pulse and was flown to a pediatric trauma facility, officials said.
This is a developing story.
'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene
No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.
'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene