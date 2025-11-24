Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2-year-old hit by car backing out of driveway in Winter Haven

police
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — According to the City of Winter Haven, a two-year-old was hit by a car backing out of a driveway.

At one point, the child didn't have a pulse and was flown to a pediatric trauma facility, officials said.

This is a developing story.

