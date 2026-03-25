BARTOW, Fla. — A free equestrian program in Bartow is helping people with special needs gain independence and compete in the Special Olympics.

A mother reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit, wanting to highlight how the owners of Rockin' W Ranch are changing lives.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Bartow ranch offers free equestrian program for riders with special needs

What started as a riding lesson four years ago has turned into a newfound sense of independence for Stephanie Pappas.

“The horses just make me happy. I groom them and just love being here,” said Pappas.

Her once-uncertain demeanor has been replaced with confidence, and she now guides her horse with control and pride.

“They taught me a lot of stuff and ever since they taught me, now I'm like a pro,” Pappas said.

That transformation is exactly the mission behind A Heart for HERO's,” a nonprofit program run by Kathy and Cowboy Everly at their Bartow ranch. Since 2017, the program has provided support for riders with disabilities to compete in the Special Olympics. Offering free access to horses, expert instruction, and a place to train.

WFTS

“We’re working to make these students as independent around the horses as possible. The Special Olympics national program has three horse master levels, a beginner, intermediate and advanced,” Kathy Everly said.

Many of the horses are retired and donated to the ranch, giving them a second purpose while helping athletes thrive.

“It’s amazing how you can see the transition with the horses also, and how they adapt and care for the kids,” said Cowboy Everly.

The nonprofit is looking to expand its operations and build an indoor arena at the ranch. The husband and wife are creating a space where athletes of all abilities can grow not just as riders, but as individuals.

“We’ve had autistic kids, that they won't talk to you, but they’ll talk to the horse. We had a young man with Angelman syndrome and when he started, he could not even walk,” Kathy said.

With the help of dedicated volunteers, the ranch has brought joy to hundreds of families with children who have special needs.

“I get choked up every time I come here. They’re always in a good mood. They’re very patient with the athletes,” said Colleen Pappas.

Now the riders are preparing to compete in the Special Olympics Florida at the 2026 State Equestrian Championships in Ocala this weekend.

Getting a chance to show just how far they’ve come.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.