Dundee man arrested after injuring officer and K-9 in Lake Wales: police

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales Police Department announced Sunday afternoon the arrest of a Dundee man accused of injuring an officer and K-9.

Police say 36-year-old Marlon Arrindell fled from a traffic stop during the incident that happened just before 8 a.m. on US Highway 27.

According to police, the officer was attempting to stop Arrindell for going more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

When Arrindell eventually pulled over and stopped at the Chevron gas station in the 900 block of West Highway 60, police say he started fighting the officer who was trying to arrest him.

The officer released his K-9 Bolo to assist, but Arrindell was able to get back into his vehicle and drag both the officer and K-9 through the parking lot amid his attempt to flee the scene, according to Lalke Wales police.

Other officers located Arrindell a mile west on East Bay Boulevard where he again fled, but this time on foot, police say.

Arrindell was finally taken into custody after injuring himself while attempting to go over a high barbed wire fence, according to Lake Wales police.

The officer and the K-9 Bolo were treated for injuries.

Arrindell is charged with driving while license suspended, fleeing to elude, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, injuring a police canine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.