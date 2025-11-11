Executive director of Hope House arrested on sexual cyberstalking charge

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The executive director of Hope House in Polk County has been arrested on a sexual cyberstalking charge, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Deputies said 33-year-old Tara Johnson was taken into custody along with another woman, Kristina Taylor, in connection with an investigation involving sexually explicit images that were shared without consent.

According to an arrest affidavit, the case began after a man reported being a victim of sexual cyber harassment. Investigators said Johnson and Taylor were involved in obtaining and distributing intimate photos and videos of the man and a woman.

Both women face misdemeanor charges of sexual cyber harassment, also known as “revenge porn” under Florida law.

Johnson serves as the executive director of Hope House, a nonprofit organization that provides services to individuals experiencing homelessness and domestic violence.

Hope House Board of Directors said Johnson has resigned to focus on "a personal challenge that requires her full attention."

Tampa Bay 28 has previously highlighted Johnson in a report on Hope House.