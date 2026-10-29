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Knife-wielding woman in Polk store held by two citizens at gunpoint: PCSO

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Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a video post speaks about two armed citizens who held Natalia Gaviara at gunpoint after she was armed with a knife in dollar General.
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Posted

POLK COUNTY, FLA — A Kissimmee woman armed with a knife inside a Polk County discount store was arrested after two armed citizens held her at gunpoint, officials said.

Natalia Gaviara, 36, was charged by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) with two counts of aggravated assault.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Gaviara was intoxicated when she entered a Dollar General store, pulled out a knife and began waving it around.

One of the store’s managers began ushering customers out a back door for their safety.

Gaviara then stabbed a soda bottle with the knife, Judd said.

That’s when two people carrying concealed firearms held her at gunpoint.

“This is Polk County to the rescue,” Judd said. “Way to go, Polk County!”

Judd did not mention where the store was located in Polk County

Gaviara was also charged with disorderly intoxication.

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Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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