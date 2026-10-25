Lakeland man dies after SUV crashes near Lake Bonny: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 57-year-old Lakeland man died after his SUV left the roadway and crashed near Lake Bonny Friday afternoon, according to the Lakeland Police Department (LPD).

Officers responded around 12:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of Longfellow Boulevard following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a GMC SUV was traveling southbound on Longfellow Boulevard when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a traffic control signpost.

The SUV continued downhill before coming to rest at or along the shoreline of Lake Bonny, LPD said.

Lakeland police, Polk County Fire Rescue, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Lakeland Fire Department responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures.

The driver was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators said preliminary evidence indicates the driver may have been experiencing a medical episode before the crash.

The driver's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Longfellow Boulevard was closed for approximately two hours while investigators processed the scene.

The Lakeland Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Justin Claxon at justin.claxon@lakelandgov.net.