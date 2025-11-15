Lake Wales police searching for two armed robbery suspects

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who victimized a gas station early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to a Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD), at about 2:02 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Quality Petroleum gas station at 704 Scenic Highway North.

Investigators learned that two masked male suspects entered the business, while one employee was on duty.

One suspect who appeared to pose as a customer, approaching the counter with two Gatorade bottles, according to a LWPD report.

The second suspect moved behind the counter, displayed a black handgun, and took cash from the register.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot, heading southeast of the station

Suspect Descriptions

The first suspect had grey pants, with a possible logo, dark shoes, black sweatshirt, gloves, a multicolored mask and sunglasses.

The second man had black pants, black sweatshirt, black mask, gloves, sunglasses and armed with a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 or to remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).