Man dead after vehicle found in Lake Marion, small dog rescued: PCSO

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a driver who was found inside his SUV after it ended up in Lake Marion off Jim Edwards Road and Edwards Shores on Friday night, per PCSO.

A local resident called PCSO after seeing lights and a vehicle partially submerged — its front end underwater and rear protruding above the surface.

Upon arrival, PCSO deputies and fire personnel discovered a 64-year-old Lake Wales man in the driver's seat, buckled in and underwater.

The man was removed from the vehicle and CPR was performed. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A small dog was also found swimming inside the air pocket in the back of the vehicle. The dog was rescued and given to the man's family, according to PCSO.

Officials said they deployed aerial and underwater drones at the scene, and no other victims were found.

The man's family said they attempted to call him at 6:30 p.m. to look for him after they were in an unrelated crash in Lake Hamilton.

Evidence indicates the Honda was traveling north on Jim Edwards Road when it failed to turn onto West Lake Marion Road, instead continuing onto a boat ramp and into the water. The driver’s window was down, the airbags did not deploy, and the vehicle showed no signs of impact other than hitting the water.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.