Polk deputies rescue domesticated rabbits dumped in Lakeland field: PCSO

1-10 rabbits 1.png
Polk County Sheriff's Office
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) rescued a herd of domesticated rabbits from the wild in Lakeland on Thursday, officials said.

According to a PCSO report, deputies were notified by residents that someone dumped the rabbits into an open field nearby, leaving them with no food nor water in the area of Sligh Road and Majestic View Drive.

Sgt. Alisha Carmack is an animal-lover, so she and several deputies went on a rabbit recovery mission and located the seven friendly rabbits, PCSO officials said.

The Faith Equine Rescue in Lakeland agreed to care for the rabbits until new homes could be found for them.

