Man injured in shooting at Lakeland apartment complex

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man was shot at a Lakeland apartment complex Tuesday evening and was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said appear to be non-life-threatening.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Verona apartment complex in south Lakeland at 5:47 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been shot. He was transported for medical treatment in a personal vehicle.

Police said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.