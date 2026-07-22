Man injured in shooting at Lakeland apartment complex

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man was shot at a Lakeland apartment complex Tuesday evening and was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said appear to be non-life-threatening.
According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Verona apartment complex in south Lakeland at 5:47 p.m.
When officers arrived, they learned a man had been shot. He was transported for medical treatment in a personal vehicle.
Police said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
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