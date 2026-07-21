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Investigation into 'suspicious' death of female victim in Polk County: Sheriff Judd

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
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EAGLE LAKE, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Tuesday that investigators are looking into the "suspicious" death of a female victim near Eagle Lake.

Judd said the death happened in an otherwise quiet neighborhood, in the area of Wilder Way and Bomber Road.

Investigators believe they have identified potential suspects in the case, according to the sheriff.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says there is no danger to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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