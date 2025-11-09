Missing and endangered adult alert issued for 75-year-old Louis Cajuste

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven police have issued a missing and endangered adult alert for 75-year-old Louis Cajuste.
Cajuste was last seen on Saturday at 2 p.m. when he left his residence — 6th St. NE — on foot heading in an unknown direction.
Cajuste has been diagnosed with dementia and has no cell phone or identification with him.
According to police, Cajuste has short, salt-and-pepper hair and a goatee, as well as a small scar on his forehead.
Contact the Winter Haven Police if you have any information: 863-401-2256.
Florida doctor's fight for breast cancer patients denied insurance coverage gets Hollywood spotlight
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Dr. Alicia Billington, was floored when she learned ABC’s hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy," addressed the issue in a recent episode.