Missing and endangered adult alert issued for 75-year-old Louis Cajuste

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven police have issued a missing and endangered adult alert for 75-year-old Louis Cajuste.

Cajuste was last seen on Saturday at 2 p.m. when he left his residence — 6th St. NE — on foot heading in an unknown direction.

Cajuste has been diagnosed with dementia and has no cell phone or identification with him.

According to police, Cajuste has short, salt-and-pepper hair and a goatee, as well as a small scar on his forehead.

Contact the Winter Haven Police if you have any information: 863-401-2256.