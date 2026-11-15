Polk County Fire Rescue engine involved in crash, driver airlifted to hospital

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue engine responding to an emergency call was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Lake Wales on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 6:26 p.m. Nov. 14 near State Road 60 and Walk in Water Road, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the fire engine had its lights and sirens activated when the crash occurred.

The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.

No Polk County Fire Rescue personnel were injured.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Crews temporarily shut down eastbound lanes of State Road 60 while investigators worked at the scene.