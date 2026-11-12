Parents, teachers push to keep Crystal Lake Middle School open amid possible closure

LAKELAND, Fla. — Parents and teachers are urging Polk County Public Schools to keep Crystal Lake Middle School open as district leaders consider closing the campus because of declining enrollment.

For Ruth Izquierdo, the school has made a noticeable difference in her children's education.

“He wants to stay here all day. They’re happy. I see the difference between the old school and this school,” Izquierdo said.

Her eighth-grade son, also credits the school's approach to teaching for helping students succeed.

“We improved a lot although we have less students here, we’ve improved way more than we’ve ever done since Mr. Monds came," said Orlandojoisnel Izquierdo.

Teachers say Crystal Lake Middle has made significant academic progress, improving its school grade from a D to nearly a B.

Science teacher Kidane Henry says that progress came from educators putting in extra time and effort to help students improve their math and reading scores.

“Our math scores improved, our reading scores improved, but it was teachers digging in, putting the hard work, extra time with the kids, believing in our kids and they performed,” Henry said. “It’s just going to be a devastating blow to the entire community if they try to close the school down.”

But the district says declining enrollment is making it increasingly difficult to keep the school operating.

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid says enrollment at Crystal Lake Middle has dropped about 38% since 2023. He says much of the county's growth is happening in the eastern and western parts of Polk County, leaving fewer opportunities for enrollment growth in the central area.

“Every school has a breaking point where if their enrollment falls below a certain threshold, those students by default will not receive the same opportunities as their peers at other campuses,” Heid said.

The district is considering several options, including moving students to other schools such as Lake Gibson Middle School or Southwest Middle School. Another possibility is converting the Crystal Lake campus into a community resource center where multiple agencies could provide services to families.

However, parents worry closing the school could create additional challenges for families who rely on its location and close relationships with teachers and staff.

Parent and substitute teacher Ciara David-Hepburn says the school has improved under its current leadership and provides a welcoming environment for students and families.

“This community is a vulnerable community and I don’t know why they chose our vulnerable community to want to close this wonderful school,” David-Hepburn said.

Teachers also worry that moving students farther from home could create transportation barriers, particularly for families without reliable transportation.

Henry says he wants district leaders to consider ways to keep the school open rather than focusing primarily on closure options.

“What is concerning to me is that I’m hearing from the school board solutions to close the school down, but we have not had a discussion publicly yet about how can we keep the school open,” he said.

The district says it is gathering feedback from families through the end of November. Heid plans to present that feedback to the school board in early December, with a decision expected in January.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.