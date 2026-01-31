Shooter sought after early morning gunfire in Winter Haven: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are searching for someone who opened fire on a Winter Haven home early Jan. 26.

Winter Haven detectives say the shooting happened a little after 1 a.m. along 9th Ct NE. Multiple shell casings were found in the roadway near the intersection of Ave. V NE, and a residence was struck while someone was inside. The victim was not hit, and no injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police they heard a vehicle of unknown make or model speeding away from the scene shortly after the gunfire. Detectives are continuing to review possible surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information or video from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the area of 9th Ct NE and Ave. V NE is asked to contact Detective Sanchez at 863-330-3979. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward.