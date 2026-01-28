Polk County substitute teacher arrested after showing up for work drunk: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 44-year-old substitute teacher at Polk County Schools accused of attempting to back out of a parking spot at a school while drunk is facing a DUI charge.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said Michah Dyal of Haines City was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the parking lot of Lake Alfred Polytech.

The PCSO school resource officer noticed Dyal as he attempted to back out of a parking spot upon arriving at the school for work on Tuesday morning.

PCSO said a field sobriety test was conducted and Dyal showed obvious signs of impairment including a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

He was arrested and charged with DUI.

“We commend our school staff for noticing that something was off, and not allowing this individual to proceed to the classroom yesterday. What a terrible decision and unacceptable behavior from someone working on a campus. This person will no longer have any involvement with PCPS,” Polk County schools said in a statement.