Suspect transported after being shot by deputy in Lakeland: PCSO

Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday afternoon, a suspect was transported by Polk Fire Rescue after being shot by a deputy in Lakeland on the 1900 Block Saturn Street, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

The 10th Judicial Circuit's Officer-Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) Task Force is currently on the scene.

Officials say no deputies were injured.

PCSO says more information will be available after 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

