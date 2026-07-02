Teen dies in dirt bike crash, Haines City man charged with DUI manslaughter: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man was charged with DUI manslaughter after a 17-year-old dirt bike rider died in a three-vehicle crash.

PCSO said deputies received reports of a crash on Canal Road, east of Carol Place, at around 6:40 p.m. on July 1.

Before the crash, deputies said a Volkswagen, driven by a 20-year-old Lake Wales woman, was traveling in the westbound lane on Canal Road in front of a Zhejiang Zuma dirt bike, driven by a 17-year-old Haines City teen.

Behind the dirt bike, PCSO said a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by 53-year-old Ricky Morris Willis, exited the westbound lane and entered the eastbound lane, crossing the double-yellow lines to pass both the dirt bike and the Volkswagen.

While attempting to pass, the report said the truck struck the side of the dirt bike, which was also in the eastbound lane, propelling it into the back of the Volkswagen.

The dirt bike driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries, per PCSO.

The report said the Volkswagen driver was uninjured.

Deputies said Willis returned to the scene after continuing forward for a short time and told PCSO he and the dirt bike rider knew each other and had just left the convenience store up the road.

According to the report, Willis appeared to be impaired and showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. Deputies said Willis had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support.

PCSO said Willis was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage, driving with a suspended license, and two counts of child neglect.