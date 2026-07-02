As Florida's data center law takes effect, questions remain about what's next

FORT MEADE, Fla. — Florida's first statewide law regulating large data centers officially took effect Tuesday, marking a significant step as more of the massive computing facilities are proposed across the state.

The new law is designed to protect electric customers from footing the bill for the enormous power demands of data centers, add new protections for Florida's water supply, and begin studying the industry's long-term impacts.

But the version that ultimately became law looks different than what lawmakers originally envisioned.

A law shaped by compromise

Data centers, massive warehouses filled with computers that power everything from cloud storage to artificial intelligence, can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water.

As proposals began surfacing in Florida, lawmakers introduced legislation intended to address concerns ranging from electric rates to transparency to neighborhood impacts.

By the time Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill, several of its most debated provisions had been removed.

Among the changes:

A proposal prohibiting government nondisclosure agreements for prospective data center projects was removed.

Lawmakers also dropped language that would have required communities to be notified when certain projects were under consideration.

Another provision that would have added additional protections for neighborhoods and schools near large facilities also did not survive the legislative process.

Those changes came after months of revisions as lawmakers negotiated the final version of the bill.

What the law does

While some provisions were removed, the legislation still includes several significant requirements.

The law is intended to keep everyday electric customers from subsidizing the enormous energy demands of large data centers. It also establishes new water-related requirements and directs the state to conduct a comprehensive study of data centers and their impacts.

That study is due by July 1, 2027.

The next debate: Enforcement

For Jordan Luebkemann, an attorney with the nonprofit environmental law organization Earthjustice, the biggest questions begin now.

He says passing the law is only the first step.

"As written and passed, it actually ends up being a reasonably protective piece of legislation," Luebkemann said. "With a crucial caveat that it's got to actually be enforced."

His focus is on a key phrase in the new law requiring utility regulators to "reasonably ensure" that large data centers bear their own costs instead of shifting expenses to existing electric customers.

Luebkemann argues the Legislature's intent is clear: ordinary ratepayers should not subsidize the infrastructure needed to serve massive new electric loads.

Now, he says, the responsibility shifts to Florida regulators to determine whether utilities' proposed rate structures actually satisfy that requirement.

"It's got to actually be enforced, and we've got to make sure that utilities are not rewriting the meaning of it on the fly to suit their own ends," he said.

Luebkemann said he also believes the final law could have gone further on transparency.

What's next

Lisa Rice, who has spent months researching data centers after learning one could be built near her Fort Meade home, said she hopes lawmakers continue refining the law in future legislative sessions.

"It's a start," she said. "At least things are being done."



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.