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Missing Sarasota man last seen driving bronze Subaru Outback

Missing Sarasota man last seen driving bronze Subaru Outback
SCSO
Missing Sarasota man last seen driving bronze Subaru Outback
Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen Friday night in the city of Sarasota.

Deputies said Eric Frank Ballard, 64, was last known to be driving a bronze 2011 Subaru Outback with Florida tag GYAL88. He is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 225 pounds.

The vehicle was last spotted traveling eastbound on Siesta Drive near San Remo Terrace at 10:39 p.m. on April 17.

SCSO is urging anyone with information about Ballard’s whereabouts to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201 or their local law enforcement agency.

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