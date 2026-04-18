Missing Sarasota man last seen driving bronze Subaru Outback

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen Friday night in the city of Sarasota.

Deputies said Eric Frank Ballard, 64, was last known to be driving a bronze 2011 Subaru Outback with Florida tag GYAL88. He is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 225 pounds.

The vehicle was last spotted traveling eastbound on Siesta Drive near San Remo Terrace at 10:39 p.m. on April 17.

SCSO is urging anyone with information about Ballard’s whereabouts to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201 or their local law enforcement agency.