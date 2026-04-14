Sarasota man, vet tech convicted of animal cruelty, state attorney says

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota man who worked as a vet tech was convicted of animal cruelty after a jury trial.

The state attorney announced Christopher George Pettit was convicted of animal cruelty for crimes that were committed over many months and were investigated by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Pettit kept three venomous snakes, two non-venomous snakes, and a lace monitor lizard in a garage with no ventilation. Authorities also found multiple dead snakes in the garage, and one of the live snakes died after being rescued.

Pettit received a six-month sentence in the Sarasota County Jail with 18 months of probation.

He is also no longer allowed to have custody or have animals in his care. Pettit must register on the Animal Abuser Registry.