Officer-involved shooting under investigation after shooting in Sarasota: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Sarasota.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident is connected to an earlier shooting that took place in the parking lot of a McDonald's at Cattlemen Road and Bee Ridge Road.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the area of the 4800 block of Hoyer Drive, SCSO said.

Investigators have not released details about the people involved, injuries, or what led to the shooting.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to public safety.

The agency's Criminal Investigation Section is actively investigating the incident and said additional information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).