SEMINOLE, Fla. — An elderly couple died in a house fire in Seminole early Monday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The fatal fire occurred at a home along Annwood Road.

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Pinellas County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly fire in Seminole

For neighbors, the deaths came as a shock in a community they describe as typically quiet.

Debbie Castiglia said she woke up Monday morning to find the street filled with first responders.

"I got up this morning, and I looked down the street, and the whole street was full of fire trucks and ambulances and sheriff's cars, so I was surprised," Castiglia said.

She said she never expected something so tragic to happen in her neighborhood.

"It's going to be devastating for the whole community," Castiglia said.

Dan Weiser, who lives near the home, said he had known the couple for about five years.

"It was sad to see them pull the bodies out," Weiser said. "I mean, I've known them for five years. My neighbors here have known them for a lot longer."

Weiser remembered his neighbor as someone who was always kind.

"He was always very nice. He and I chatted a bunch of times over the last five years since I've lived here," Weiser said.

As investigators work to determine what caused the fire, both neighbors said the tragedy serves as a reminder to appreciate loved ones and look out for the people around you.

"We probably need to check on each other more often and get to know your neighbors and watch out for them," Castiglia said.

Weiser shared a similar message.

"Just be thankful that we have, you know, our lives, and we can appreciate everyone and their loved ones right now," he said.

The couple's names have not been released.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.