ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating after two men's bodies were found in the water in separate locations around Tampa Bay on Sunday morning.

The first body was discovered around 8 a.m. near a marina off 31st Avenue South in Gulfport, according to Gulfport police.

A boater spotted the man floating in the water and called authorities.

Police say the man appeared to be in his 40s and did not have any identification on him. Investigators are working to identify him and notify his family.

Gulfport police say they don't believe foul play was involved, but the medical examiner's office is working to determine his cause of death.

Second body found near St. Pete Pier

Later Sunday morning, another boater discovered the body of an adult man about two miles offshore from the St. Pete Pier, according to St. Petersburg police.

Police say the Coast Guard initially received the call before turning the investigation over to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Its marine unit received the call just before noon.

The man was known to frequent the downtown St. Petersburg area, police said.

Investigators say there were no visible signs of violence on his body and they have no reason at this point to believe his death is suspicious.

His body will be turned over to the medical examiner's office to determine his cause of death.

Police have not indicated whether the two deaths are connected.