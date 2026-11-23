SEMINOLE, Fla. — Two people died in a fire Monday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Crews from both Seminole Fire Rescue and Largo Fire Rescue responded to a call about a structure fire at the 8300 block of Annwood Road. When they arrived, they found fire in apartment units and smelled smoke. They also noticed soot on the windows of a neighboring apartment.

Firefighters forced entry to find two victims: an elderly woman and an elderly man. They were both pronounced dead.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation and are working to determine the cause of the fire.