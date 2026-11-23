SEMINOLE, Fla. — Two people died in a fire Monday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from both Seminole Fire Rescue and Largo Fire Rescue responded to a call about a structure fire at the 8300 block of Annwood Road. When they arrived, they found fire in apartment units and smelled smoke. They also noticed soot on the windows of a neighboring apartment.
Firefighters forced entry to find two victims: an elderly woman and an elderly man. They were both pronounced dead.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation and are working to determine the cause of the fire.
MacDill Air Force Base housing lawsuit grows to 105 military families alleging unsafe conditions, mold
A lawsuit against the company managing privatized housing at MacDill Air Force Base has more than doubled in size, with 105 military families now alleging they lived in unsafe and unhealthy conditions. The amended complaint represents more than 450 people and spans 924 pages.