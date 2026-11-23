ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete police said there was an armed robbery where shots were fired on Monday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of 22nd Street S in St. Pete just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, the victim said he was robbed at gunpoint and the suspects left after taking his phone.

The victim told police the suspects fired shots as they left.

Authorities said no one was injured and no property was damaged. The investigation is ongoing.