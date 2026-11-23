ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete police said there was an armed robbery where shots were fired on Monday morning.
Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of 22nd Street S in St. Pete just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, the victim said he was robbed at gunpoint and the suspects left after taking his phone.
The victim told police the suspects fired shots as they left.
Authorities said no one was injured and no property was damaged. The investigation is ongoing.
MacDill Air Force Base housing lawsuit grows to 105 military families alleging unsafe conditions, mold
A lawsuit against the company managing privatized housing at MacDill Air Force Base has more than doubled in size, with 105 military families now alleging they lived in unsafe and unhealthy conditions. The amended complaint represents more than 450 people and spans 924 pages.