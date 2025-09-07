Islamic Society of Tampa Bay provides food to families in need

TAMPA, Fla. — People in need are getting help to put food on the table thanks to the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay.

Every Sunday since May, the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay has set up a drive-thru food pantry. Organizers say everyone is welcome, no matter their religion.

They give away bags of fresh vegetables, fruits, beans, rice, chicken, and fresh bread.

The work begins in the morning as volunteers pack bags of food donated by various sources.

Aaysha Chikhalia said there are many who need help right now and free groceries can help people pay for essential bills such as rent and utilities.

“The food and hunger insecurity is a really big deal in the Tampa Bay area,” Chikhalia said.

Saknia Guruint organizes the pantry.

“I like to help,” Guruint said.

Those who receive the food say they appreciate it all.

“This food is very fresh, and it’s a blessing,” one recipient said.

Over and over, members of the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay stressed that the pantry and everything else they do is open to everyone.

“The food pantry is growing. The needs are very growing. We’ve been here to help our humanity. And the food pantry is not only open for Muslims, but also for non-Muslims. All mankind. For all human beings,” said Chikhalia.

“Our mission is simple, to help people. Because human is human and also compassion doesn’t discriminate,” said member Noon Almubarak.

Tampa’s Muslim community is growing, and with it, the Islamic Society is adding a second floor to its school. Leaders say donations will help complete the project and keep the food pantry running.

But none of it, they add, would be possible without members giving their time and their heart.

“I like to help. It’s my passion to help poor people,” said Almubarak.

Along with the food pantry, members say they also offer other services for people in need, including a free medical clinic.

