CAIR, CAIR Florida file emergency motion to block DeSantis terrorism designation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Council on American–Islamic Relations filed an emergency motion with the court asking them to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

American Civil Liberties Union, in an email to State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders, confirmed the filing of the motion.

Read the full motion below:



CAIR files emergency motion to block DeSantis terrorism designation by Tampa Bay 28

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on July 1 a list of groups designated as terrorist organizations in the state of Florida. He listed CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Antifa.

The designation falls under House Bill 1471, formally titled "Systems of Law and Terrorist Organizations," which took effect on July 1, and it authorizes Florida’s Chief of Domestic Security to recommend domestic or foreign terrorist organization designations. Those recommendations must then be approved or rejected by the governor and Florida Cabinet by majority vote before taking effect.

CAIR and CAIR Florida argue that designation will immediately subject them, faith-driven nonprofits, "to paralyzing restrictions on their speech and association, under the threat of severe criminal penalties," according to the court filing.

Without court intervention, CAIR and CAIR Florida believe they are in danger of being forced to shut down their operations and their civil rights advocacy work in Florida by July 8, 2026.

The ACLU told State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders that the state's "designation scheme violates the organization’s First and Fourteenth Amendment rights to free speech, due process, and right to counsel — on no basis, requiring no evidence, and with no recourse."