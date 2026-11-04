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Florida property tax measure, Amendment 3 projected to pass

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FLORIDA — Florida's Amendment 3 is projected to pass after Tuesday night's election.

The bill will triple Florida's homestead exemption but could reduce local government revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Florida's current homestead exemption is about $50,000. The amendment will increase the exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 next year, and to $250,000 in 2028.

Many local governments oppose the proposal because it would reduce local government revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars.

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