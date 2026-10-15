Florida Amendment 3 could triple the homestead exemption, but firefighters warn of public safety cuts

LUTZ, Fla. — A property tax proposal on Florida's November ballot could mean significant tax relief for homeowners, but local leaders and firefighters are raising questions about what it could mean for community services.

Florida's current homestead exemption is about $50,000. Amendment 3 would increase the exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 next year, and to $250,000 in 2028. That could mean tax savings for eligible homeowners, including seniors — but it could also mean less revenue for local governments.

Some voters are still weighing the tradeoffs. Tampa resident Scott Adams said he was undecided.

"I'm on the fence" Adams said.

Florida's Professional Firefighters oppose the amendment in its current form. A firefighter video titled "What Gets Cut" warned of the potential impact to public safety budgets.

"Amendment 3 would take nearly 12 billion dollars out of Florida's largest source of public safety funding ... It's people, fire trucks, equipment, training and stations," the video said.

Wayne Bernoska, president of the Florida Professional Firefighters, said he wants tax relief but is concerned the amendment lacks protections for local governments that depend on property tax revenue to fund public safety operations.

"The unintended consequences of it passing is what, what I'm most fearful of. What do we have to do to make sure we're still able to hire personnel, put safe, put the equipment on the road so we can do the job we're hired to do, and we're going to need the legislature to do that," Bernoska said.

"The concern that came about us is there are no guardrails put in place," Bernoska said.

At a June presentation, Hillsborough County staff estimated the amendment could reduce countywide general fund revenue by $213 million by fiscal year 2029. Staff say 66% of that funding goes to constitutional officers, outside agencies and fire rescue — and have discussed potential hiring and pay freezes.

Hillsborough County Government

"These are not small changes in the way that we do business.... this is something that would completely upend that government's are funded in our state," Harry Cohen said.

But supporters say tax relief matters — especially for first-time homebuyers and seniors on fixed incomes.

"Vote for tax relief but you should do your own research and take the government's opinion with a huge grain of salt and vote for your wallet on Nov. 3rd," Joshua Wostal said.

Adams said he understood both sides of the debate.

Tampa Bay 28

"I believe in funding community things like the libraries, the firefighters, the first responders, I believe in funding them as much as we can give them. At the same time, I would love to get a tax break on my property," Adams said.

"I wouldn't be angry with somebody who voted, who voted yes on it because they needed the money," Adams added. "I mean, everybody's, you gotta look out for yourself at some level."

Early voting starts next week in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

In order for this amendment to pass, it needs 60% of voter approval.



Share Your Story with Annette



If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.