Incumbent James Uthmeier projected to win Attorney General race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Associated Press projects incumbent republican James Uthmeier has won Florida’s Attorney General race.

Uthmeier beat democratic challenger Jose Javier Rodriguez.

Governor DeSantis appointed Uthmeier on January 16, 2025, after appointing Ashley Moody to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated when Marco Rubio was appointed Secretary of State.

Watch coverage of when Uthmeier was appointed 2025:

Florida's new attorney general James Uthmeier

Since taking office, Uthmeier has launched several headline-grabbing investigations, including an official probe into former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, an arrest warrant for former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, and a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman.