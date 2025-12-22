Charlie the Christmas Tree Elf brings joy to the community

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There is a senior in St. Pete who goes by the nickname, Charlie the Christmas Tree Elf. Every December, he makes sure anyone in need of a Christmas tree receives a Christmas tree, and they’re all handmade.

Over the past decade, Charles Indingaro has made over 1,000 little, miniature Christmas trees from scratch. Just like Charles, they are all one of a kind, using a combination of hangers, garland and lights.

“It takes six hangers to do a tree, and you kind of twist them, so they all fit together,” said Indingaro.

Indingaro, 89, remembers the first time he made his own miniature Christmas Tree, which was a gift for his wife.

“I was a yard sale junkie, and I bought one of these little trees, and my wife did not like it,” said Indingaro. “I took it apart and said, ‘I can do that, that’s not difficult.’”

Indingaro now makes an average of 100 trees a year, giving them away to friends, family and members of the community.

“That is my pay, making people happy,” said Indingaro.

As an engine mechanic in the Air Force, Indingaro was always good with his hands, but when it comes to these trees, it’s not the hands that keep him going; it’s his heart.

“All I can tell you is that it makes me feel good to know that people have a tree and like it,” said Indingaro.

Charles' latest delivery was at HCA Florida Heart Failure Clinic, where he is a patient.

“They are absolutely the most incredible, friendly, medical people I have ever known,” said Indingaro.

Charles' trees will not only grace the waiting room, but many of them will be given away to fellow patients.

“It’s awesome, if everybody did this, the world would be a better place, but he really does brighten up everybody’s day,” said caregiver Matthew Tate.

Later this month, Charles will turn 90 years old. He hopes to be an inspiration to all his fellow seniors out there, to find something you love and share it with the community.



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it's people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them.

