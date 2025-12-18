Light the World Giving Machine unveiled in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When you go to a vending machine, you're typically trying to get something, but not with the Light the World Giving Machine; it’s the exact opposite. When you put money in, you are giving to someone in need. Items include everything from a place to sleep to a hot meal to health care.

Tampa Bay’s first Light the World Giving Machine was opened to the public this week at Clearwater Mall.

“We love the giving machine, I think this is one of the best ways for us to light the world this holiday season,” said the Steed Family.

They were among the first to start giving. Every push of the button means a new donation to one of five Tampa Bay non-profits and two global non-profits.

“People are just kind of fascinated and amazed by the concept, anyone we tell about it, they are like, ‘that is such a great idea, it’s so cool,’” said Anne Thornton.

Anne Thornton and her husband, Patrick, played a pivotal role in introducing the Giving Machine to Tampa Bay. They say the machine makes giving fun.

“Giving is fun, like thinking of other people, and that’s what brings the joy this Christmas season,” said Anne.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints created the first machine in Salt Lake City in 2017. Less than a decade later, machines have appeared in 127 countries, raising more than $50 million.

“There are several different items in the vending machine that I think are just so impressive, said Patrick. “We’ve got something that’s a Ring Doorbell for a domestic violence survivor, think about that, another one is the opportunity to give a goat to someone who is in Africa that can be sustaining for their livelihood.”

One of the local non-profits to be included is The Spring of Tampa Bay, represented by Mindy Murphy. They work with survivors of domestic violence.

“I mean, the holiday season is magical to begin with, but it’s even more magical when you have a vending machine that’s vending gifts for the families you are serving, the need is so great right now,” said Murphy.

Cheryl Pollack, with Premier Community Health Care, said she never heard of the Giving Machine until earlier this year, but she’s thrilled they’re a part of it.

“Here we are today, and we are blown away, it's going to elevate awareness about community health centers and the work that we do serving hundreds of thousands of people,” said Pollock.

The Light the World Giving Machine is located right outside Crumbl Cookies at the Clearwater Mall and is open until Jan. 3.



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it's people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them.

