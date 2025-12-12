CLEARWATER, Fla. — Some of our best childhood memories include receiving a new favorite toy at Christmas. However, for some military families, Christmas time can be a challenging time financially.

When Jim Rudolph started Operation Toy Soldier in 2003, he scattered three barrels across Tampa Bay to collect toys. This year, he had 49 barrels.

“Isn’t it funny a guy by the name of Rudolph started a toy charity, totally didn’t plan that,” said Rudolph. “It was an Army Major’s wife who told me that the stress in the military was back to school and Christmas. I said, ‘you mean toys,’ and she said you have no idea how hard it is for a Private making $1,200 a month to afford toys.”

WATCH: Operation Toy Soldier provides presents to children of military families

Operation Toy Soldier provides thousands of presents to children of military families

So Jim started partnering with area businesses, schools and organizations across Tampa Bay, asking if they would set up a toy collection barrel.

“It’s hard enough when dad is on an aircraft carrier,” said Rudolph. “Knowing that it’s financially tough, still making sure that tree has toys under it.”

This year, they are anticipating 4,000 donated toys, the majority of which will be given to families living on MacDill Air Force Base.

“Watching a Corporal and a Private First-Class husband and a wife walk out holding hands and both of their kids are pushing a tricycle or a bike there is no feeling like it, it’s wonderful,” said Rudolph.



Many of the volunteers who give up their time and energy to collect, sort and deliver these toys are veterans themselves, like Fred Tucker, who knows personally the challenges these families face during the holidays.

“It’s very meaningful to me to be part of this group and to help give back to the veteran and the military community because this is not charity, this is thank you for all the sacrifices our service members have made over the years,” said Tucker.

It’s not too late to donate. They will be sorting the final barrels of donations on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. You can drop them off at Operation Toy Soldier’s main collection site located at Veterans Funeral Care on Belcher Road in Clearwater.

“The wonder of Christmas is still watching the kids look, ‘this is mine, this is for me,’ that makes it all worth it,” said Rudolph. “I love this charity because we aren’t asking for money, we’re asking for you to give us a toy.”



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.