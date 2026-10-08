ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — The Tampa Bay Rays are headed back to the American League Championship Series, and fans at Tropicana Field are already looking ahead to what comes next.

The Rays swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, finishing the job Wednesday night with a 4-3 win in the Bronx.

WATCH report from Chad Mills

"Something special about this team": Rays fans ready for ALCS after Yankees sweep

Now, the Rays are four wins away from another trip to the World Series, and the excitement at the Trop is already carrying into the next round.

The team store is selling the shirts and hats the players wore during their celebration after the sweep. Fans say they want to show their support and grab a souvenir from what they hope becomes a historic postseason run.

"I mean, you only live once. You've got to get the gear. We have to support the team," Rays fan Leanne Beard said.

Fans also say this Rays team feels different.

St. Pete resident Sean McQuaid pointed to the chemistry among the players and the way different players have stepped up throughout the season.

"I think there's something special about this team because of the camaraderie and just the gel among the players," McQuaid said. "It's not a team of superstars. It's little guys that are all filling a role, all contributing, and it's working."

WFTS

The Rays are now preparing for their third ALCS appearance in franchise history. Their previous trips came in 2008 and 2020, and both teams went on to reach the World Series.

Game One of the ALCS is Monday at Tropicana Field.

Tickets are still available. The Rays are encouraging fans to arrive early, and prepaid parking is required in the Tropicana Field lots. Click here for the latest information.

The opponent will be determined by the other American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.